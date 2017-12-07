County to Sponsor American Red Cross Blood Drive to Prevent Blood Shortage

By Staff –

Monroe County will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the County Office Building Atrium at 39 W. Main St, in order to prevent a local blood shortage.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Red Cross is currently experiencing critical demand for blood of all types, and your gift could make a life-or-death difference for someone in need,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “Together we can all give hope and good health to many of our friends and neighbors this holiday season.”

This event will be open to the public, and donors have been encouraged to make an appointment by contacting Shannon Barry at (585) 753-1000.

Walk-ins will also be accepted throughout the day, and those wishing to donate can save time by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive.

Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation requirements.

Donors should also bring a valid photo ID, and if individuals have previously donated blood, it must have been on or before Oct. 11 in order to be eligible for this drive.

Visit www.redcross.org for additional information about how to donate, or the American Red Cross.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.