Monroe County Unveils New Airport Smartphone Lot

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo joined New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Matthew Driscoll, officials from the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC), and project partners in the private sector to open the new Smart Phone Lot at the airport Wednesday.

The Smart Phone Lot is the first completed portion of the county’s $40 million airport revitalization project.

“Today’s milestone is proof that we are making great progress in our goal of creating a next generation airport that supports our regional economy and creates jobs,” Dinolfo stated. “The new Smart Phone Lot is in a convenient location for those picking up family, friends and business associates, and is also equipped with essential amenities that visitors have come to expect from modern airport facilities.”

The new Smart Phone Lot is free to use, has 31 parking spaces, a large, detailed flight information arrivals screen, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an electric vehicle charging station.

According to officials, the lot will also reinforce passenger safety by alleviating traffic congestion, and ensuring that no vehicles are parked, or waiting on terminal roadways.

The county won state funds to complete the larger airport revitalization project through a competitive state competition.

The project will also include a new energy-efficient entrance canopy built with American steel, a redesigned passenger security checkpoint, enhanced shopping and dining options, and smart-terminal technology implementation to reduce barriers for passengers and employees with disabilities.

The county expects the total project to be completed by Fall 2018.

