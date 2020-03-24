COVID-19: Here’s Why Experts Say to Clean Hard Surfaces

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health, has been providing regular updates about COVID-19. File photo

COVID-19 can live up to three days on a hard surface, according to latest research into the novel coronavirus.

So it’s important to regularly clean plastic, metal, stainless or other hard surfaces, said Dr. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

“Doorknobs, handrails, elevator buttons,” Mendoza said during a news conference March 23 about the COVID-19 situation in Monroe County. “Washing those areas down once a day, if not more, I think that’s a very appropriate precaution.”

Mendoza said he had just finished reading a scientific paper about where the virus can linger. He said current knowledge is that the virus is not as easily transferred via cardboard, paper or fabric.

If you are getting takeout food, or shopping online while stores are closed and you’re getting packages delivered, the key in those situations is to keep your distance from another person. The virus is commonly spread by respiratory droplets from person to person.

Another important thing to know about the virus: Its outer layer is destroyed by soap. “Which means washing hands with soap and water is the best way to prevent yourself from getting ill,” Mendoza said.

As of 10 a.m. March 24, Monroe County had 95 confirmed cases, 14 more than at 4 p.m. March 23. Of the new cases, one was in a teenage girl — the youngest person to date to test positive.

Of the 95 confirmed cases, 13 were hospitalized and 7 were in intensive care.