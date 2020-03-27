COVID-19 hits children to 90-year-olds

Monroe County has released a map of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. This map was released at 4 p.m. March 26, 2020. Provided by Monroe County

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

The ages of the 148 people who so far have tested positive for COVID-19 in Monroe County range from a child younger than 10 to 90s, according to the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

Of the people who tested positive, 32 are hospitalized and 19 of those are in intensive care.

The department provides two updates each day. At 4 p.m. March 26, the department announced there had been six newly confirmed cases since the morning update. As of 10 a.m. March 26, there were 21 new cases from the previous evening.

Of the cases confirmed in the 4 p.m. update, the ages of people affected ranged from the child to a man in his 90s. The county also reported its fourth death.

The health department has placed 545 people into mandatory isolation.

The county also has begun to release a map of cases by ZIP code. Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said at a news conference on March 19 that such information could have value. But he did not want residents in areas without confirmed cases to think there was no risk.

As of 4 p.m. March 26, areas of Webster, Irondequoit, Brighton, Henrietta, Greece, Gates and parts of the city each had between six and 15 cases. There was at least one case in every town, although the villages of Scottsville and Honeoye Falls did not have any confirmed cases.