COVID-19 Patient Rode Greyhound to Rochester; Health Officials Seek Passengers

Dr. Michael Mendoza, center, commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health, at a news conference March 12, 2020, announcing the first local COVID-19 case. File photo

The Rochester man who is Monroe County’s first case of COVID-19 rode a Greyhound bus from New York City, according to the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

Health officials are making contact with all individuals who also rode Greyhound No. 252 and disembarked in Rochester at about 7:40 a.m. March 10.

The Monroe County health department has connected with seven other riders who got off the bus with the individual. As of March 13, those people do not show symptoms and are in quarantine.

However, there are four additional riders that the health department has not been able to reach. The health department asks that if you or someone you know rode that bus, contact the Monroe County health department at (585) 753-5164, option 1 during business hours, or (585) 753-5905 on nights and weekends.

There is video showing that the man was wearing a mask and gloves while a passenger in the bus.

Note: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect number of the Greyhound bus.