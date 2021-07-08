COVID-19 Vaccine May Get You Free ROC Summer Soul Festival Tickets

Tyronda James

tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net

25th Roc Summer Soul Fest. Photo provided.

The countdown to the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival (RSSMF) is underway and this year’s festivities will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the historic event with a huge focus on community.

With things slowly returning to ‘a new normal’ after the coronavirus pandemic, there is a continued push for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Monroe County and the City of Rochester are offering a new effort and providing incentives to City and county residents to boost vaccinations. The incentives comes from a city, county partnership with Common Ground Health, the United Way of Greater Rochester and ROC Summer Soul Fest; they have announced that there will be weekly drawings for a pair of tickets to the 25th ROC Summer Soul Music Festival.

“We are excited to witness the returns of many festivals in Monroe County this summer,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “…and the return of the ROC Summer Soul Festival is just another example of our community being on its way back to the normalcy that we all missed so much.”

Bello said he’s thankful for the partnership and looks to continue to bring the vaccine to places where the people are and ensure that defeat COVID-19 is defeated.

Anyone aged 18+ attending a Monroe County- or Finger Lakes COVID19 Vaccine Hub-sponsored vaccine clinic in the city of Rochester from July 7 to July 31 will be eligible to be entered into the weekly drawing for a pair of tickets to the Festival.

The drawings will take place each Sunday over a four week period and twenty-five winners will be drawn beginning Sunday, July 11 through Sunday, August 1. Those interested can enter at both their first and second dose clinics, providing Monroe County residents two chances to win tickets. Those getting the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines will receive two entry forms into the drawing.

COVID-19 vaccines are FREE to everyone regardless of health insurance status.

“The 25th Anniversary Rochester Summer Soul Musical Festival is one of our city’s premier events of the year,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

“This opportunity to get vaccinated, protect your circle and win tickets is simply outstanding! If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to get one of the vaccines so you and your family can enjoy this summer safely.”

Winners will be shared on the RSSMF website at https://www.rocsummersoulfest.com/ as well as flvaccinehub.org. They will also be announced on 103.9 WDKX. Tickets will be mailed to winners.

The two-day ROC Summer Soul Festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 27 and the headliner will be multi-Grammy award winning platinum selling group Boyz II Men. There will also be performances by Rochester’s own Tweet, the Go-Go Legends SUGAR BEAR & EU and various other surprise performances. Additionally, this year’s event will include the RSSMF Tailgate DJ Tribute and a free community block party.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.rocsummersoulfest.com or in person at the Frontier Field Box Office located at 1 Morrie Silver Way.

In addition to the ROC Summer Soul Festival ticket giveaway, other available incentives in July include a $25 gift card. Other promotions may be offered per site sponsor and the Finger Lakes Region Vaccine Task Force. For more on incentives: https://www.monroecounty.gov/news-2021-07-08-festival

City Council President Loretta Scott said she is thrilled to see the City and County working together to meet people where they are to get more of our residents vaccinated. She said the Summer Soul Music Festival is the event of the season.

“Getting a chance to attend for free while protecting yourself and your loved ones is an opportunity I hope everyone takes,” Scott said.

The City of Rochester, in partnership with the County of Monroe, will also be opening five new vaccination clinics in R-Centers and libraries throughout the City, ensuring frequent and continued access to all residents ages 12 and up.

Clinics will take place at the following dates and times:

Fridays, July 9 & 16: Lincoln Library, 851 Joseph Ave., 2-6 p.m.

All Saturdays in July: Lightfoot R-Center, 271 Flint St., 11-2 p.m.

Mon. July 12: Maplewood Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Wed. July 14, Gantt R-Center, 700 North St., 3-5 p.m.

Wed. July 21, Carter St. R-Center, 500 Carter St., 3-5 p.m.

In addition, the City and the County will continue offering vaccines at the Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St. every Sunday from 1 to 4.

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered at all locations. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will need to return to a second dose clinic three weeks after their first dose at the same location.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, visit https://www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine for more information on walk-in allowance and appointments for Monroe County-operated COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

More information on walk-in allowance and appointments for Monroe County-operated COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be found online at https://www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine. For additional information regarding vaccination opportunities in the Finger Lakes Region, visit the appointment finder on the Finger Lakes Region Vaccination Hub website at https://flvaccinehub.com/getting-your-vaccine/.