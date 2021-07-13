COVID-19 Vaccines Available Throughout City July 12-18

Staff reports

A cartoon image promotes COVID-19 vaccine. File photo

Over the past few weeks, COVID-19 vaccination sites have been spread out around the city in an attempt to make it more convenient for people to stay in their neighborhoods.

Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose injection for people 18 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is for anyone 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine is for adults 18 and older.

Here are the community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics for July 12 – 18:

MCC Downtown Campus, corner of 321 State Street & Morrie Silver Way, July 12 through July 16: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

RGRTA Transit Center, 60 St. Paul St. (Johnson & Johnson only). Monday, July 12: Noon – 7 p.m.

Maplewood Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., July 12: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Action for a Better Community, 1772 Clifford Ave. (Johnson & Johnson only), July 13: noon – 7 p.m.

Vertus High School, 21 Humboldt St., July 13: 3 – 7 p.m.

Gantt R-Center, 700 North St. July 14: 3 – 5 p.m.

Genesee Baptist Church, 149 Brooks Ave., July 15: noon – 7 p.m.

Ibero-American Action League, 817 E. Main St., July 15: 2 – 6 p.m.

Baden Street Settlement, 585 Joseph Ave. (Johnson & Johnson only), Friday, July 16: 1– 3 p.m.

Lincoln Library, 851 Joseph Ave., July 16: 2 – 6 p.m.

Mary’s Place Outreach, 414 Lexington Ave. (Johnson & Johnson only), July 16: 2 – 6 p.m.

Lightfoot R-Center, 271 Flint St. July 17: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1400 Westfall Road (Johnson & Johnson only), July 17: 9 – 11 a.m.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., July 18: 1 – 4 p.m.

Information on walk-in and appointment times are at www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine

For information on additional vaccination opportunities in the Finger Lakes region, go to flvaccinehub.com/getting-your-vaccine/.