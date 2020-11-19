Cult Sacrificing Animals During Santeria Rituals Busted In Spain

Badalona, Spain — Authorities rescued 13 animals the group was preparing to slaughter. — An investigation conducted by an animal rights nonprofit in Spain resulted in authorities raiding a criminal organization that had been sacrificing animals during religious rituals.

AnimaNaturalis began investigating the group last year and turned over enough evidence to the Urban Guard of Badalona that the agency was able to interrupt the sacrifice of 13 animals on Oct. 23.

The cult, which had been sacrificing over a dozen animals every week for the past five years, was planning to slaughter a rooster, nine chickens and three quails as part of a Santeria ritual. The animals have since been taken to the Gaia Sanctuary Foundation.

Footage compiled by AnimaNaturalis after the investigation shows members inspecting a large trash bag that contained partially beheaded chickens. A baby goat with its head completely severed is then placed next to it. Another clip shows the 13 animals that were rescued.