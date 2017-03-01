Cumming Nature Center Maple Sugaring Event Explores Science of Syrup Production

ROCHESTER, NY – A springtime tradition for many New York families, Maple Sugaring returns for a 39th season at the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) Cumming Nature Center (CNC). Visitors explore the science and lore of maple syrup production with volunteer guides along the Pioneer Trail and also enjoy a pancake breakfast. Maple Sugaring, a volunteer driven event, takes place Saturdays and Sundays, March 11-12 and 18-19.

Visitors discover how a tree makes sap and experience different sugar processing techniques demonstrated through tactics used by the Native Americans and early pioneers, as well as modern sugar bush managers. Sugaring demonstrations take place from 10am to 2pm.

Other event highlights include a 100 percent pure maple syrup tasting in the sugarhouse and a pancake meal in the visitors center. Pancake meals are served from 9am to 1pm. All meals include pure maple syrup and a choice of beverage.

Volunteers for the event handle everything from parking logistics to pancake meal preparation. For the past several years, students from local colleges and high schools, as well as adult volunteers, have served as program interpreters along the trail to the sugarhouse. To prepare, they spend time at the CNC learning maple sugaring lore. Over the course of two weekends, 25-30 volunteers explain such facts as what part of the tree contains sap, how to tap a tree and how much sap is required to produce one gallon of syrup (40 gallons!). Those interested in volunteering should call 585.374.6160.

In addition, two exhibits are on display at the CNC for public viewing – Beauty in What We See natural science art by the members of the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators Finger Lakes Chapter and Canada Geese: A Closer Look by New England photographer Rachel Krebs.

Maple Sugaring is the CNC’s major annual fundraising event. Maple Sugaring helps maintain CNC operations. Pancake meal costs include:

Adult Meal: $10 ($9 for members): Five pancakes, two sausages, pure maple syrup and a choice of beverage

Kids Meal: $ 8 ($7 for members): Three pancakes, one sausage, pure maple syrup and a choice of beverage

For entrance without a pancake meal, a $3 per person (maximum $10 per family) charge is requested for the general public.