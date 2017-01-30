Cuomo Launches Hotline for Immigrants Affected by Trump Ban; State AG Offers Assistance

By Staff

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the launch of a confidential, toll-free hotline for New Yorkers, in an effort to help immigrants who may have been detained as a result of President Donald Trump’s executive order, which banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. over the weekend.

“New Yorkers who have experienced issues relating to love ones who are detained, missing, or travel restricted, as a result of recent federal actions are encouraged to call the department’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-769-7243,” the governor’s office stated. “The hotline will be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will offer translation services.”

A New York federal judge has also granted an emergency stay request from the American Civil Liberties Union, amidst both local and national protests, to stop the deportation of people holding valid visas who landed in the U.S. after the order was issued.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has also offered assistance to immigrants, and released the following statement regarding the matter on Saturday:

“I applaud the stay ordered by Judge Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York, regarding President Trump’s dangerous and discriminatory executive action. Let me be clear: President Trump’s executive action is unconstitutional, and in clear violation of federal law, including both the Establishment Clause and the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. I will do everything within my power to help lead the fight to permanently strike it down. I will not allow voiceless refugees, and all those targeted by this reckless action, to be victimized by an unlawful, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American decree from the president.”

Schneiderman has been one of 15 additional state AGs to condemn the president’s executive action, labeling the order as “un-American,” and “unlawful.”

Trump’s administration said it took the action so it could reform its vetting procedures, in response to the criticism.

The Department of Homeland Security said it would comply with the court orders, but that the president’s executive actions would remain in place on Sunday.

