Cuomo Signs ‘Say Their Name’ Police Reform Package, Orders Police Agencies to Reinvent Themselves

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minority.net

James Wilson, a licensed practical nurse at the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center Woodward Health Center on Genessee Street, participates in 8 minutes, 46 seconds of kneeling on June 5, 2020, to remember George Floyd. On June 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” package of laws to reform police. File photo

Police disciplinary records will be public and making false race-based 911 calls will be a crime under a reform package signed June 12 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo signed the “Say Their Name” Reform Agenda package following the killing of George Floyd in Minneaopolis and an ongoing pattern of police brutality against minority communities across the nation.

The policing reforms are designed to help reduce inequality in policing and reimagine the state’s criminal justice system, according to a news release.

The reforms include:

allowing for transparency of prior disciplinary records of law enforcement officers by repealing 50-a of the civil rights law;

banning chokeholds by law enforcement officers;

prohibiting false race-based 911 reports; and

designating the state attorney general as an independent prosecutor for matters relating to the civilian deaths.

“The murder of George Floyd was just the tipping point of the systemic injustice and discrimination that has been going on in our nation for decades, if not centuries,” Cuomo said in the news release. “These are issues that the country has been talking about for a long time, and these nation-leading reforms will make long overdue changes to our policing and criminal justice systems while helping to restore community confidence in law enforcement.”

Cuomo credited state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie working through what the governor called tough issues. “We never sit back and say just what the nation should do – we show the nation what it should do, and we did that again today,” Cuomo said.

The Rochester Police Department already has banned chokeholds. It also has policies for de-escalation and for holding officers accountable for their actions.

Cuomo also signed an executive order requiring local police agencies to develop a plan that “reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs in their community based on community input. Each police agency’s reform plan must address policies, procedures, practices and deployment, including, but not limited to use of force.”

Police forces must adopt a plan by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding and certify that they have:

engaged stakeholders in a public and open process on policing strategies and tools;

presented a plan, by chief executive and head of the local police force, to the public for comment;

after consideration of any comments, presented such plan to the local legislative body (council or legislature as appropriate) which has approved such plan (by either local law or resolution); and

if such local government does not certify the plan, the police force may not be eligible to receive future state funding.

The Say Their Name package was signed a week after the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus called for police reform by holding statewide news conferences.

The legislators had proposed 12 bills:

Repeal of 50-a

False 9-1-1 complaints;

Office of the Special Prosecutor;

Police STAT Act;

Right to Monitor Act;

Local independent oversight of police;

Medical attention for persons under arrest;

Establishes the crime of strangulation;

Failure to obtain medical care;

Bans racial/ethnic profiling by police;

Reducing arrests for non-criminal offenses; and

Expanded use of body cameras for state police and MTA.

During a news conference in Rochester last week about the proposed legislation, Mayor Lovely Warren dismissed the idea that bills to reform police policies could hinder public safety.

“That’s a bridge too far. … We’re talking about very specific reforms in the state of New York that many of them have been called for for a long time.”

Warren said that a community can be protected without citizens having to worry about the protectors.

“We will not tolerate the brutality that has been going on for generations,” she said. “We have to be very careful about how we portray this, as if it has to be either or. It needs to be both. We all know we need a community and police department that work together.”

Here are some details about the bills (and their number) in the Say Their Name package: