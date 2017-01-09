WHAT: Webinar: Cyber-Security Policies all Government Contractors Should Understand WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 2:00PM-4:00PM

Monroe County Finger Lakes Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) will host a free public webinar on January 19, 2017 from 2:00PM-4:00PM. This free session is titled: Cyber-Security Policies all Government Contractors Should Understand. Those interested in cyber security rules for contractors would be best served by this webinar. Individuals can register at www.monroecountyfingerlakesptac.org.