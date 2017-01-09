Search
Monday 9 January 2017
From Information to Understanding

Cyber-Security Policies all Government Contractors Should Understand

Jan 09, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on Cyber-Security Policies all Government Contractors Should Understand

WHAT:   Webinar: Cyber-Security Policies all Government Contractors Should 
Understand

WHEN:   Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 2:00PM-4:00PM


Monroe County Finger Lakes Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) 
will host a free public webinar on January 19, 2017 from 2:00PM-4:00PM. 
This free session is titled: Cyber-Security Policies all Government 
Contractors Should Understand. Those interested in cyber security rules 
for contractors would be best served by this webinar. Individuals can 
register at www.monroecountyfingerlakesptac.org.

