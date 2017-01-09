Cyber-Security Policies all Government Contractors Should Understand
Jan 09, 2017Uncategorized
WHAT: Webinar: Cyber-Security Policies all Government Contractors Should
Understand
WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 2:00PM-4:00PM
Monroe County Finger Lakes Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC)
will host a free public webinar on January 19, 2017 from 2:00PM-4:00PM.
This free session is titled: Cyber-Security Policies all Government
Contractors Should Understand. Those interested in cyber security rules
for contractors would be best served by this webinar. Individuals can
register at www.monroecountyfingerlakesptac.org.