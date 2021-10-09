Daniel Craig Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

By Zenger News Desk

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Daniel Craig has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Craig, whose tenure as “007” came to an end with the latest film “No Time to Die,” is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame — right next to Bond actor Roger Moore.

The 53-year-old received the star in the company of his “No Time to Die” team members, including Rami Malek, on Oct. 6, 2021, as per reports.

“I never thought I’d hear myself saying this, but it’s an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood,” said Craig in his acceptance speech.

During the event, Malek had paid tribute to Craig by heaping praises on him.

“If you are lucky enough to play a bad guy, you would better make sure the good guy is legendary. And this good guy is the best,” he said.

Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, also expressed her excitement in a statement.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films,” she said.

“We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.”

As Bond, Craig has appeared in four other movies — “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), and “Spectre” (2015).

Aside from “No Time To Die,” Craig is all set to return to Broadway in a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The “Munich” actor will team up with Ethiopian-Irish actress Ruth Negga for the production directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold.

The limited 15-week engagement will officially open on April 28, 2022, while the performances will begin at Broadway’s Lyceum Theater on March 29, 2022.

Gold, who had previously teamed with Craig for “Othello” and staged other Shakespearean dramas like “King Lear,” “Hamlet,” etc., expressed his excitement for his upcoming project.

“I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theater re-emerges and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas. I can’t wait to get started!”

On the film front, Craig will next be in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2” opposite Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson.

He will also star in Todd Field’s “The Creed Of Violence” and Showtime’s series “Purity.”

Craig’s other credits include “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” “Logan Lucky,” “Lara Croft,” “I Dreamed of Africa,” “Road to Perdition,” “Flashbacks of a Fool,” “Enduring Love,” etc.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil