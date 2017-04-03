Op/Ed By Cynthia Blake –

Editor’s Note: One of the Minority Reporter’s newest staff members, with a knack for giving great advice, will be offering her response to any reader questions, inquiries, or troubles in her new “Dear Cynthia” column, which will be published regularly in the Minority Reporter. With an honest and open approach, upheld by a wealth of life experiences, she’s here to lend a listening ear to any reader dilemmas, problems, or difficulties our readers may face, and share the life lessons she’s learned from facing her own life challenges.

We value Cynthia’s opinion at the Minority Reporter, and, once you get to know her, we’re sure you will too! Please welcome Cynthia as we share her response to her first inquiry, below!

Dear Cynthia:

My dad never calls me. I try to call him several times per year, and go visit him at least once per year, but every time I visit, by the time I leave, his wife (the new, younger one)-my step mom, changes the phone number. Should I keep calling him, and trying to maintain a relationship? I’m 40 years old and this has been going on for the past 20+ years.

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed:

Out of respect for your dad and your stepmother, I would wait, and give them an opportunity to call you. Since this has been going on for the past 20 years, there’s no reason to be perplexed. If they are unwilling to contact you, there’s nothing you can do about it.

If you would like to contact Cynthia with a question, please email your inquiry to cynthiablake@minorityreporter.net.

