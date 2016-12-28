Search
Wednesday 28 December 2016
From Information to Understanding

Del Lago Casino to Hold Job Fair in Cooperation with City’s Vanpool Program

Dec 28, 2016Business, City, Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Del Lago Casino to Hold Job Fair in Cooperation with City’s Vanpool Program

By Staff

 

del-lago-resort-and-casino-heroDel Lago Resort and Casino and vRide Inc., the city’s vanpool provider, will hold a job fair for Rochester-area residents Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall, in City Council Chambers, room 302A, at 30 Church St.

The city’s vanpool program will help transport Rochester-area job seekers to available opportunities at the casino, which is slated to open its doors on Feb. 1, 2017.

Available positions include cocktail servers, cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, and facilities cleaning (environmental services).

Non-tipped positions will start at $12 per hour, and increase based upon experience, city officials said.

Del Lago’s $440 million 205-room hotel, spa and casino will include a banquet facility, several restaurants, lounges, 2,400 person entertainment center, and other amenities.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589970459 for additional information regarding the program.

