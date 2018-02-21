Delta Sigma Theta to Present “Crimson Note Music Heritage Concert”

By Staff –

The Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will sponsor a “Crimson Note Music Heritage Concert” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at the Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 N. Fitzhugh St.

Music will range from a special arrangement of a Negro spiritual to works by composers Scott Joplin, Phillippe Gaubert, Cesar Franck, and Gospel music artist Richard Smallwood.

Three classical musicians and a choral group will also perform.

Violinist Heather Misula, a faculty member at the Hochstein School of Music and Dance, will be the featured performer during the event.

Misula has performed with the Greater Rochester Women’s Philharmonic, Cordancia Chamber Orchestra, and the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra, and will be accompanied by pianist Orlando Diaz.

Special guest performers will also include:

Flutist Jacqueline Cordova-Arrington, a musician and educator who recently received a doctorate degree from the Eastman School of Music;

Pianist Victoria Cowens, a Pittsford Mendon High School freshman, and student at the Eastman Community Music School; and

A vocal ensemble group directed by Paulette Gissendanner, and accompanied by pianist William Watson.

Tickets will be $20 for adults, and $10 for youth, ages 17 and younger.

Interested individuals may purchase tickets at Wegmans food stores, online, at www.racdeltasigmatheta.org, or at the door.

Proceeds from the event will support the chapter’s Maude Orman Scholarship Fund, as well as the organization’s additional community service projects.

