Dentzel Carousel to Open for 2017 Season

By Staff –

The Dentzel Menagerie Carousel at Ontario Beach Park will open for the 2017 season, Friday, May 26.

This will be the second year the carousel opens without possible racist imagery a group of community advocates demanded the county remove last year.

According to Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, the county will offer free carousel rides to mark the first day of the 2017 season, regardless of age, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., on opening day.

“The carousel at Ontario Beach Park is a community treasure, and we are so pleased to mark the unofficial start of the summer season with its opening,” Dinolfo stated. “We will be offering free rides on opening day, this Friday, to kick-off the carousel’s 112th season.”

The carousel will operate according to the following 2017 schedule:

Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29;

post-Memorial Day, until June 23, open weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday);

and June 23 through Labor Day, open daily (seven days per week).

The carousel will run from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., daily, and customers will have the option of purchasing a single ride for $1; a 12-ride punch card for $10; or a wristband for $5.

The county said the carousel has also been modified to accommodate ADA accessibility, and rocking chairs have been added for patrons to use at the carousel building.

