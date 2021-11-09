DePaul Seeks Volunteers to Help Spread Holiday Cheer

by Carol Elizabeth Owens

carolelizabeth@minorityreporter.net

DePaul logo. Photo from www.facebook.com/depaul.org

With the holiday season closely at hand, DePaul, a local not-for-profit health and human services agency, is reaching out to the Greater Rochester community to help lift the spirits of its many clients. DePaul seeks community support for its annual Holiday Helpers Program.

The agency serves close to 5,000 individuals annually, providing clients with mental health residential and support services, senior living residential services, addiction prevention and support programs, vocational programs and affordable housing.

The Holiday Helpers Program encourages individuals, businesses, schools, service and faith-based organizations to adopt clients from DePaul’s mental health residential programs who may not have family support during this time of year.

Some DePaul clients in the past simply wanted to receive a gift as wholesome and special as a piece of chocolate cake.

Volunteer ‘Holiday Helpers’ may choose to donate items that are outlined on a ‘wish list’ or opt instead to donate standard necessary items such as hats, gloves, socks, basic clothing items or personal care products for adults.

Here are particular ways you can help serve DePaul’s clients during this holiday season:

For ‘wish list’ gifts, arrangements can be made to ship the desired items directly to DePaul via on-line retailers;

Alternatively, you can purchase gifts and personally deliver them; DePaul is following CDC guidelines regarding safety and social distancing, therefore, specific appointment times and a convenient location for drop off, are expected to be implemented;

Donations of gift cards and financial contributions can also be made instead of direct purchases of gifts.

For more information about DePaul’s Holiday Helpers Program, contact Amy Cavalier at acavalier@depaul.org or call (585) 426-8000, ext. 3102. You may also go to www.depaul.org for additional details about gifts, donations and related tax deduction information.