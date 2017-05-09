Destiny Preparation Church to Hold “2017 JLSS Walk-A-Thon” to Benefit Scholarship Fund

By Staff –

Destiny Preparation Church will hold its 2017 JLSS Walk-A-Thon, Saturday, May 20, at Genesee Valley Park, in an effort to raise funds for its JLS Scholarship Fund Program.

The one- to two-mile walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning at Red Creek Shelter.

Destiny Preparation Pastor David Stewart created the scholarship fund in memory of his late wife, Joan Levine-Stewart, in 2014.

Levine-Stewart was also a minister, and she had a passion for helping young people.

“We were married for 25 years,” Pastor Stewart stated. “She passed away due to cancer in 2014, and that kind of started the whole process. She had been the first lady of the church for along time. She had been in ministry as well, and had a real passion for youth, overall. She also had a desire to start a scholarship in the name of her mother, who was also in ministry, and never had an opportunity to do that. So, her sister and I decided we wanted to do something for her, and this kind of came to mind as a way to address that.”

According to Stewart, the group will award one $500 college scholarship to a student chosen by the JLS selection committee during the Urban League’s Black Scholarship Award Dinner, in June.

Ultimately, he said the JLS Fund hopes to raise enough money to create an ongoing and sustainable scholarship for students.

“We’re really trying to get our fund up to a level that will be able to sustain one to two scholarships per year in that area of $500,” Stewart stated.

Individuals who would like to sign up for the walk can download a pledge sheet from the group’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/JLSScholarship/, then call the church to register, at (585) 720-5426.

This year’s walk-a-thon will also be part of a larger event that will be free and open to the public, featuring a performance by local gospel artist Rebekah Reid, food, vendors, and a team volleyball competition.

Individuals may also donate to the fund through the group’s Gofundme.com account, at www.gofundme.com/JLSScholarship.

