Diabetes Tour de Cure Unites For a Great Cause

In the Community: From the American Diabetes Association

This year’s 2022 2022 American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure was an in-person event this year. It took place on Saturday June 11, at Xerox Campus in Webster, NY. Riders across Upstate New York, including the Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany regions, who united for the second consecutive year to raise much needed funds for diabetes research, education and advocacy.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome riders from across Upstate New York in person after two years of participating virtually due to the pandemic,” Jeff Collins, Executive Director said.

“This is the first time that riders will gather in person since the four communities joined forces last year. We couldn’t be happier to welcome them.”

There were 609 riders who came out and $480,000 was raised so far for diabetes research, education and Camp Aspire, a camp for children with diabetes.

The 2022 Tour de Cure: Upstate New York encourages participants to focus on the three main components, including:

Committing to participate in person on an event day at the Tour.

in person on an event day at the Tour. Continuing to fundraise because the 34 million Americans with diabetes are counting on your support of the ADA’s mission.

because the 34 million Americans with diabetes are counting on your support of the ADA’s mission. Celebrating your journey by posting, sharing and showcasing efforts on social media using the hashtag #WeRideTogether and tagging @AmDiabetesAssn to get featured. Join the conversation on our community Facebook group to stay connected.

Founded in Buffalo in 1991, Tour de Cure brings together thousands of riders in cities across America to raise much needed funds to support diabetes research and provide education and advocacy for people living with diabetes and their families.

For more information about the organization or looking to donate, visit www.donations.diabetes.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=TC_homepage.