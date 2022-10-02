Diagnosing Cancer From Biopsies In Minutes, Not Weeks

By

When Dean Bitan’s mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, the Israeli entrepreneur felt paralyzed.

“But then my best friend told me, ‘Put your emotions aside and act like this is another project of yours,’” Bitan tells ISRAEL21c.

“Standing on the frontlines with my mother, I learned a lot about the gaps in terms of treatment. I knew we can and should do better. So that’s what I decided I was going to do.”

Bitan’s mother, sadly, passed away two years ago. But the result of Bitan’s fortitude would make any Jewish mother proud.

.