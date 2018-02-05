DINOLFO ANNOUNCES NEW LABOR CONTRACT FOR AIRPORT FIREFIGHTERS

New agreement guarantees annual raises, runs through 2022

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo tonight announced that the Monroe County Airport Firefighters Association – IAFF Local 1636 has unanimously ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with Monroe County. The Airport Firefighters Association represents nearly two dozen professional firefighters serving the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC). “I am grateful we were able to deliver a new contract for IAFF Local 1636 that recognizes the important work our airport firefighters do to protect the travelling public every day,” said Dinolfo. “This contract is a fair deal that rewards our airport firefighters for their service while simultaneously protecting local taxpayers. I thank Association President Paul Miller and the members of Local 1636 for their unanimous support.” The new agreement, which runs through December 31, 2022, sets wages and benefits for all Airport Firefighters Association members. The new contract guarantees airport firefighters will receive a raise every year going forward, with an average of 1.4% annually over the next five years. Airport firefighters will also receive healthcare coverage under Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield’s BluePoint2 Value 2 Plan. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Monroe County Legislature.