DINOLFO ANNOUNCES NORTHWEST REGIONAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION

Monroe County to Partner with West Side Municipalities for Free Collection

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo today announced that the County’s Department of Environmental Services (DES) is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection in conjunction with the Towns of Ogden, Hamlin, Clarkson, Sweden and Parma and the Villages of Hilton, Brockport and Spencerport. The collection is taking place at the Town of Ogden Department of Public Works located at 2423 South Union Street on Saturday, June 17th, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“Local governments within Monroe County have a long history of collaborating to benefit residents,” said Dinolfo. “Now that the spring cleaning season is underway, this collection event provides a perfect opportunity for residents to clean out their garages and dispose of old chemicals properly.”