DINOLFO ANNOUNCES NORTHWEST REGIONAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION

Monroe County to Partner with West Side Municipalities for Free Collection
“Local governments within Monroe County have a long history of collaborating to benefit residents,” said Dinolfo. “Now that the spring cleaning season is underway, this collection event provides a perfect opportunity for residents to clean out their garages and dispose of old chemicals properly.”
• Hamlin & Clarkson residents; 964-2421
• Ogden & Spencerport residents; 617-6161
• Hilton & Parma residents; 392-4144
• Hamlin & Clarkson residents; 964-2421
• Sweden & Brockport residents; 637-2144
Most household hazardous waste (i.e. paint, flammables and other home chemicals) is safe when used and appropriately stored. However, they can become environmental hazards when disposed of improperly.
Bring:
· Oil-based & Latex Paint (latex paint greater than 1/3 of a gallon) – 30 gallon maximum
· Wood stain & preservatives – 30 gallon maximum
· Automotive fluids and driveway sealers – 30 gallon maximum
· Flammable products (gasoline, kerosene, thinners, strippers, solvents) – 30 gallon maximum
· Household cleaners and pool & photo chemicals
· Compact fluorescent light bulbs and straight fluorescent bulbs
· Rechargeable (Ni-Cad) & button batteries
· Thermometers and thermostats
· Syringes/Sharps (must be safely packaged and labeled)
Do Not Bring: used motor oil & vehicle batteries (contact service station or retailer); Pharmaceutical Waste, Propane tanks (ecopark only); cans of dried paint (if dried, remove lid and place in trash); empty containers (trash or recycle); everyday alkaline batteries (trash); glazing/spackle & joint compounds (trash).
If residents are unable to take advantage of this one-day HHW collection, the County offers other collections throughout the year. For more information, or for business waste disposal options, go on-line to www.ecoparkmcny.com.