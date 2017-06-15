Search
Friday 16 June 2017
From Information to Understanding

DINOLFO ANNOUNCES NORTHWEST REGIONAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION

Jun 15, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on DINOLFO ANNOUNCES NORTHWEST REGIONAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION

Monroe County to Partner with West Side Municipalities for Free Collection
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo today announced that the County’s Department of Environmental Services (DES) is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection in conjunction with the Towns of Ogden, Hamlin, Clarkson, Sweden and Parma and the Villages of Hilton, Brockport and Spencerport. The collection is taking place at the Town of Ogden Department of Public Works located at 2423 South Union Street on Saturday, June 17th, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“Local governments within Monroe County have a long history of collaborating to benefit residents,” said Dinolfo.  “Now that the spring cleaning season is underway, this collection event provides a perfect opportunity for residents to clean out their garages and dispose of old chemicals properly.”

To ensure safety and reduce waiting times, appointments are required for all HHW collections. Appointments will be taken until Friday, June 16th. To schedule an appointment, visit www.ecoparkmcny.com, or call:
•        Hamlin & Clarkson residents; 964-2421
•        Ogden & Spencerport residents; 617-6161
•        Hilton & Parma residents; 392-4144
•        Sweden & Brockport residents; 637-2144

Most household hazardous waste (i.e. paint, flammables and other home chemicals) is safe when used and appropriately stored. However, they can become environmental hazards when disposed of improperly.

Bring:
·        Oil-based & Latex Paint (latex paint greater than 1/3 of a gallon) – 30 gallon maximum
·        Wood stain & preservatives – 30 gallon maximum
·        Automotive fluids and driveway sealers – 30 gallon maximum
·        Flammable products (gasoline, kerosene, thinners, strippers, solvents) – 30 gallon maximum
·        Household cleaners and pool & photo chemicals
·        Compact fluorescent light bulbs and straight fluorescent bulbs
·        Rechargeable (Ni-Cad) & button batteries
·        Thermometers and thermostats
·        Syringes/Sharps (must be safely packaged and labeled)

Do Not Bring: used motor oil & vehicle batteries (contact service station or retailer); Pharmaceutical Waste, Propane tanks (ecopark only); cans of dried paint (if dried, remove lid and place in trash); empty containers (trash or recycle); everyday alkaline batteries (trash); glazing/spackle & joint compounds (trash).

If residents are unable to take advantage of this one-day HHW collection, the County offers other collections throughout the year. For more information, or for business waste disposal options, go on-line to www.ecoparkmcny.com.

