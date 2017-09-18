Dinolfo Appointed to NYS Association of Counties Board

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has been selected to serve on the New York State Association of Counties board of directors.

NYSAC represents New York’s 57 counties, and the city of New York, in Albany and Washington on matters germane to county governments, and informs county officials and the public about issues that impact county governments across the state, county officials said.

“Cheryl brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the NYSAC board, and we are fortunate to have Monroe County’s voice as we work to protect local taxpayers in Upstate New York,” NYSAC president and Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, stated.

Odell appointed Dinolfo to the board.

Dinolfo has been county executive since 2015, and prior to her election, she had been Monroe County Clerk for 11 years.

“NYSAC is a strong advocate for counties and local taxpayers, and plays an important policy development role in Albany,” Dinolfo stated. “I am honored to have this opportunity to serve on its board of directors. I look forward to sharing our experiences from Monroe County, and learning from the leaders from counties in other parts of the state.”

The New York State Association of Counties is a bi-partisan municipal association serving all 62 counties of New York state, including the city of New York.

Visit www .nysac.org for additional information regarding the organization.

