DINOLFO, BAXTER ANNOUNCE NEW ADDICTION TREATMENT PROGRAM AT COUNTY JAIL

By Staff –

Monroe County will be launching a new substance abuse treatment program for inmates at the Monroe County Jail.

The initiative, funded through a state grant through the Monroe County Office of Mental Health, was announced Wednesday.

Under the program, services will be available to non-sentenced individuals 18 years or older struggling with substance use disorders who are being held in the County Jail with pending charges. This will be the first New York State funded pre-sentence treatment program at a local jail statewide.

“I’m grateful to New York State for providing this funding to help our Office of Mental Health and the Sheriff’s Office partner together to launch a first-of-its-kind pre-sentence treatment program at the County Jail,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said. “Research shows a clear connection between untreated substance abuse and continued criminal activity, so it is especially important as we battle the ongoing opioid crisis that we also find ways to address the root issues of addiction.”

To ensure the proper execution and oversight of the program two new part-time positions will be created at the County Jail—a Housing Specialist and Family reintegration Specialist.The Housing Specialist will aid in case management for the inmates enrolled in the drug and alcohol programs at the Monroe County Jail and Monroe Correctional Facility, while the Family Reintegration Specialist will focus on helping to coordinate connections between inmates, their families, and community-based treatment and support programs.

Monroe County is one of 49 counties across the state that were eligible for a total of $3.75 million in New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (OASAS) funding through the grant program. Monroe County will receive $60,000 to support the new pre-sentence treatment program through the grant.

“These funds will enhance the ability to serve drug-addicted inmates housed in the Monroe County Jail and increase our options in helping inmates transitioning back into the community,” said Sheriff Todd K. Baxter. “TThese critical support systems help to reduce recidivism. The cycle of repeated arrests and incarcerations comes at a high cost to this community and to the victims of future crimes.”