Dinolfo: County Accepting Applications for “Entrepreneurs Network” Program

By Staff

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has announced the county is currently accepting applications for “The Entrepreneurs Network (TEN) Boot Camp XXII.”

According to the county, TEN assists start-ups that are commercializing scientific breakthroughs and technology innovations, in order to boost economic and workforce development by supporting regional forums with high-revenue potential.

The program uses entrepreneurial boot camps taught by local and national experts, which cover a wide array of topics from marketing strategies, to building financial models, to improving leadership skills.

Presenters and business coaches also provide expertise outside of the boot camps to help entrepreneurs develop a growth strategy and secure resources.

“Monroe County is a proud partner in encouraging local business leaders to stay and grow right here in New York state,” Dinolfo stated. “TEN provides practical, real-world instruction to help individuals succeed in creating jobs which boosts our economy and local workforce. I look forward to meeting another successful class of TEN’s graduates, and seeing the impact of their knowledge and skills on our community.”

TEN selects 10 ventures as members of the group, and admission is by application only.

Interested entrepreneurs may apply online by visiting www.ten-ny.org/membership.

In addition, an all-inclusive fee of $350 is due upon formal acceptance; the deadline to apply for Bootcamp XXII is Monday, Jan. 30.

The classes will begin Thursday, Feb. 9, and conclude Friday, June. 2.

Visit www.ten-ny.org to view the full schedule, or for additional information regarding the program.

