Dinolfo: County Seeking Community Feedback for New Shared Services Plan

By Staff –

The county will hold public hearings to seek community feedback regarding the draft of its plan for the county, its municipalities, school districts and government partners to share services, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said recently.

Dinolfo convened a Shared Services Panel to formulate the Monroe County Shared Services Plan as required by the state budget earlier this year.

“Over the course of many productive and informative meetings of the Shared Services Panel, we have put together a draft plan that recognizes our efforts to save taxpayer dollars,” she stated. “Monroe County, its municipalities, school districts and other government partners have historically and consistently worked together to identify new ways of working together while making government more efficient. I look forward to hearing feedback from our county’s residents.”

The panel has also submitted the draft plan to the Monroe County Legislature for review.

The dates for the hearings have been scheduled as follows:

Aug. 24, 10 a.m., Legislative Chambers, County Office Building, 39. W. Main St.

Aug. 31, 10 a.m., Greece town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd., Greece

Sept. 7, 10 a.m. Perinton Town Hall, 1350 Turk Hill Rd., Fairport

According to Dinolfo, the county will conduct the hearings prior to the legislature issuing an advisory report by Sept. 15, and individuals may also submit comments to sharedservices2017@monroecounty.gov on or before Sept. 8.

Visit www.monroecounty.gov to view the county’s shared services plan.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.