Dinolfo: Passengers Should Plan to Arrive Early at Airport During Holidays

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is reminding passengers to account for increased traffic at the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) this holiday travel season.

“The holidays are a wonderful time to gather with family and friends near and far,” Dinolfo said in a statement. “Because so many of us will be flying to get where we are going this week, it is important for all travelers to arrive at our airport early, especially in light of our ongoing ROC Renovation project. By following a few easy steps, we can all enjoy a more hassle-free travel experience when flying through ROC this holiday season.”

In addition to arriving early, Dinolfo has also offered the following travel tips for a hassle-free travel experience:

-Arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes ahead of the scheduled departure time. Especially those with early morning flights between 4:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. when 15 flights depart the airport.

-Visit www.rocrenovation.com for the latest traffic and pedestrian pattern changes associated with the terminal renovation project.

-Have a parking plan. The airport offers many on-site parking options. And visit www.rocairport.com to use the parking calculator tool for budgeting.

-Contact the airline prior to travel to check flight information, and verify baggage restrictions. Consolidate and minimize luggage when possible.

-Have your government-issued photo ID and boarding pass ready.

-Visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website at www.tsa.gov for a complete list of permitted and prohibited items in carry-on and checked luggage, information on how to pack holiday gifts, TSA Pre-Check information, and more.

-This is also a reminder to family and friends picking up arriving passengers this holiday season to use the new Smart Phone Lot for staging to reduce vehicle congestion on terminal roadways.

-The Upper Level Departures roadway will also remain open and can be used by family and friends picking up arriving passengers as an alternate option. Local law enforcement will be assisting with traffic flow.

Visit https://www2.monroecounty.gov/airport-information.php for additional information regarding travel at the airport.

