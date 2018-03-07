Dinolfo: Red Wings Frontier Field Lease “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered”

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Rochester Red Wings president and CEO Naomi Silver have recently signed a new long-term lease between Monroe County and Rochester Community Baseball Inc. for the use of Frontier Field.

“Our new long-term lease has been signed, sealed, and delivered, leaving only one thing left to do, and that’s head on out to Frontier Field to root, root, root for our Red Wings this season,” Dinolfo stated. “I again thank Naomi Silver for her partnership in finalizing this historic deal, which will contribute to Monroe County’s quality of life, and assist our efforts to grow local jobs and the economy. I hope to see everyone out at the ballpark for the Wings home opener on April 6.”

The county legislature approved the lease in February, and the lease authorization has since been filed with the New York Secretary of State, officially completing the necessary approval process, the county executive said.

The new lease term is ten years, running from 2018 to 2027, and includes a mutual option for another ten-year renewal thereafter.

“The Red Wings are so pleased to be able to look forward to the next ten years with the assurance that we will be able to continue to provide quality entertainment for our community,” Silver stated. “The lease gives us that commitment from the county, and we are grateful to the county executive and the county legislature for their support.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Rochester Community Baseball will provide Monroe County $100,000 per year in rent payments, and the county will also continue to receive revenues generated from the naming rights agreement with Frontier, and from parking.

The lease also states that the county will continue to make capital improvements to Frontier Field in accordance with International League and Major League Baseball standards, while additionally setting expense and revenue sharing arrangements for ticketing, advertising, and maintenance.

This is the first time Rochester Community Baseball will lease directly with Monroe County for the use of Frontier Field. Prior to 2017, the county leased the facility through a Local Development Corporation (LDC).

The Red Wings will play the team’s home opener at Frontier Field on Friday, April 6.

