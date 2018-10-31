Dinolof’s More Jobs Day Kick’s off Week-Long 2019 Budget Presentation

By Staff –

This week, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo plans to unveil her $1.2 billion proposed budget for 2019 in what she is calling “Budget-Week”.

To kick off the program Dinolfo hosted “More Jobs Day” Monday as the first phase of her week-long plan.

“We want to make sure that Mornroe County’s 2019 budget is more accessible, more accountable and more understandable and certainly more transparent than ever before,” Dinolfo said.

“Monroe County’s innovative work to grow more jobs and our local economy is paying off. Since 2016, we have partnered with local, national, and global employers to create and retain over 19,000 more jobs in our community already,” she said.

The event was hosted at the future headquarters of Innovative Solutions, Inc., a company whose expansion to the Riverwood Tech Campus in Henrietta is being aided by Monroe County economic development programming.

Dinolfo says Monroe County’s most powerful local economic development tool, Imagine Monroe, is working with Innovative Solutions to help the company accommodate its recent growth by expanding into a new location at the Riverwood Tech Campus in Henrietta. The Riverwood project is an ongoing redevelopment of the 350,000 square-foot former Kodak Marketing Education Center at 4545 East River Road.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting More Jobs Day at Innovative Solutions’ new location at Riverwood, because I believe this company and this project really represent the best of our efforts to grow more jobs across Monroe County,” said Dinolfo. “By working side-by-side with a successful local developer and several growing tech companies, Monroe County has been able to secure over 200 current and future jobs at Riverwood alone. I thank Riverwood’s Fred Rainaldi and Innovative Solutions CEO Justin Copie for their commitment to doing business here.”

“Monroe County has been one of the most influential supporters of our journey to find a new corporate headquarters,” said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. “Our employees chose the Riverwood Tech Campus and we couldn’t be more excited. It’s important to recognize that our people are a reflection of the state of the environment their living and working in. Riverwood gives us the opportunity to let our employees live their best lives.”

Dinolfo says the 2019 Budget will continue to make strategic investments in new and existing economic development initiatives next year. “From our first-of-its kind LadderzUp program to our unique Recruiting on the Road job fair series, Monroe County’s work to grow more jobs will not stop through 2019 and beyond.”

Dinolfo’s plan to increase jobs in 2019 include:

* Continuing to support job creating projects like Innovative Solutions at Riverwood

* Full investment in more jobs and a growing economy

* Continued expansion of the County’s LadderzUp Program, which provides education and training that local employers need

* “Recruiting on the Road” traveling job fairs to reach more job seekers

* Construction of the “Jobs on Main” Initiative, relocating the county’s economic development offices

* Improving the “Make Monroe Home” zombie house project, and

* Major job supporting investment in local infrastructure