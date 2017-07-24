Diverse Classical Musicians to Perform in 2017 Gateways Music Festival

By Staff –

More than 120 classical musicians of African descent will perform in Rochester, Aug. 8 through Aug. 13, as participants in the 2017 Gateways Music Festival, in association with the Eastman School of Music, according to a press release.

The instrumentalists will be featured in more than 50 solo, chamber music, and orchestral concerts in venues ranging from the Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester City Hall, and the Rochester Public Library, to Corn Hill Landing, houses of worship and Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre.

All festival events will be free and open to the public.

Members of American symphony orchestras, and college and university music school faculties, as well as concert and freelance artists will be among the musicians participating in the events.

“Gateways’ national and international reputation is growing rapidly,” Lee Koonce, festival president and artistic director, stated. “We are excited to welcome many guests to Rochester who, first, want to hear great music played at a world-class level; and, second, want to celebrate the centuries-long participation and achievements of classical musicians of African descent.”

In addition to the musical performances, the festival musicians will also hold a panel discussion on Aug. 8, in the Eastman School of Music’s Kilbourn Hall, and Dr. Paul Burgett, University of Rochester vice president and senior advisor to the president, will hold a “pre-concert conversation” on Aug. 12, prior to a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Hochstein School of Music.

The festival will culminate with the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra Concert, under the direction of festival music director Michael Morgan, on Aug. 13, at 4 p.m., in Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre.

Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear will be the soloist in the performance of Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto at the concert, according to the press release.

Armenta Hummings Dumisani, an award-winning, Julliard-trained concert pianist founded the festival in North Carolina 1993.

Now in its 24th year, the festival moved to Rochester in 1994, after Hummings accepted an appointment to the Eastman School of Music faculty.

Visit www.gatewaysmusicfestival.org, or call 585-232-6106, for addition information regarding the festival.

