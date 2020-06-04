Divine 9 Exceeds Fundraising Goal for Foodlink

Staff reports

Members of Divine 9 organizations at a fundraiser in February, 2020. Photo provided by James Waters.

The Rochester Black Greek Letter organizations exceeded its goal in a fundraising effort for Foodlink.

The Divine 9, as the local community organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council are known, raised $3,748 in an online event. The goal was to raise $2,500.

Because of COVID-19, food insecurity in the 10-county area served by Foodlink is projected to rise 45%, according to the report “The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Insecurity Analysis.”

D9 Black Online was held May 29 and broadcast from Power Hour Events Facebook page. The Zoom webinar featured music with DJ Big Reg and drew about 100 members.

“Black Greek Letter organizations were formed amid racial oppression and segregation by black college students who assumed the charge of activism, scholarship, social uplift and service,” James Waters, event coordinator, said in a news release.

The organizations share the purpose of the greater good of humanity and provide support to the Rochester Community where there is a social, financial, spiritual and/or emotional need.

“D9 Back Online virtual fundraiser allowed us to continue our mission work of service to our community amid COVID-19, by helping to address food-insecurities in Rochester and surrounding areas,” said Waters, who is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

The virtual fundraising party supported Foodlink’s mission of ending hunger and building healthier communities throughout Rochester and the Finger Lakes region. Since COVID-19, Foodlink has prepared hundreds of thousands of healthy meals for Rochester children, and packed 50,000 boxes of food to help households in the area’s most vulnerable communities.