DNAverse Is Using Tech To Revolutionize Healthcare, Genetic Art

By Michelle D. Madsen

DNA findings have morphed into digital art.

DNAverse describes itself as the world’s first science art NFTs collection personalized with real DNA data. It has partnered with blockchain-enabled healthcare provider Aimedis to bring science to the rapidly increasing metaverse. (NFTs are non-fungible tokens that digitally represent any asset.)

Aimedis will also work with DNAverse parent firm 3DforScience to create virtual reality/artificial reality therapy experiences, including rehab, educational content and interactive learning tools.

Two companies partnering for a healthcare initiative in the metaverse are aimedis and DNAverse. (DNAverse/Aimedis)

DNAverse will employ the Aimedis platform to tap into the healthcare, pharma and insurance industries and explore metaverse-themed collaborations to deliver new services and experiences. It will also increase 3D content-generating capabilities, e.g. virtual scientific museum settings.

DNAverse claims to be the first initiative to analyze real DNA and generate 3D NFT artwork.

The collection of 3,200 NFTs is one-to-one handcrafted and includes a personalized visualization of collectors’ genetics as DNArts. DNArts grant holders access to a utility business model of life replication on the metaverse, ushering in the BIOmetaverse concept in a decentralized, cross-chain and across multiverses.

The BIOmetaverse is revolutionizing care and becoming a key enabler of change in the healthcare sector.

DNAverse aims to improve social connections in the metaverse by customizing users’ digital experiences and combining wellness assistance and exclusive services and solutions. Aimedis is one such service. The platform also attempts to introduce human verification to the metaverse to identify humans from chatbots and AI (artificial intelligence).

The final phase of the DNAverse minting process involves the “Breeding Lab,” where DNA patterns are replicated for new non-fungible tokens (NFTs). (DNAverse)

“Our relationship with Aimedis is another major milestone in our ongoing road map,” said DNAverse CEO Javier M. Floren. “It emphasizes our desire to place human-centricity at the center of the metaverse.

“The Aimedis team has been adept at integrating virtual reality/artificial reality into rehabilitation. I’m excited about what we may do together from a technological and human perspective,” said Floren.

Aimedis CEO Michael Kaldasch said: “We’re pleased to join with DNAverse and support their aim to replicate organic life in the metaverse. The company’s vast network will let us provide VR/AR to our users. Our platforms have inherent synergies, especially in maintaining user privacy and building a transparent ecology.”

Other healthcare initiatives are also underway in the metaverse. For more on those, see PixelMax Develops Digital Radiology Department To Calm Young Patients.

The metaverse is defined as a “digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually,” Investopedia.com said. “Augmented reality overlays visual elements, sound and other sensory input onto real-world settings to enhance the user experience. In contrast, virtual reality is entirely virtual and enhances fictional realities.”

Produced in association with MetaNews.