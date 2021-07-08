Do Not Know If That Was Last Time I Will Play Wimbledon: Roger Federer

LONDON — “I really do not know if that was the last time I will play Wimbledon,” Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer said after losing Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz stunned 39-year-old Federer on July 7 to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament. He defeated the former World Number one 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Grand Slam at the Centre Court.

“I have to take a few days, then go from there,” said Federer. “Hubert played great. It was tough, you know.”

“The last few games, obviously, you can feel that you are not coming back from it. I am not used to that kind of situation, especially not here.”

The former World Number One said he was disappointed with the defeat and admitted to being “horribly exhausted.”

“The last 18 months have been long and hard,” said Federer. “I felt very disappointed in the moment [of defeat] itself. I still am. I feel horribly exhausted. I could go for a nap right now.”