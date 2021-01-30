Doctors Use AR and 3D Technology in Eye-Socket Surgery First

In a first-of-its-kind surgery, doctors used augmented reality and three-dimensional technology to repair a fracture in the floor of a patient’s eye socket.

The 31-year-old patient’s severe injury was causing double vision and impaired the symmetry and aesthetics of his eyes. Prior to the surgery at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel, doctors created a 3D model of the patient’s skull and designed and printed out a titanium plate made according to his CT imaging.

During the procedure, one of the surgeons wore Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality glasses that projected the software model of the skull and plate onto the patient’s head. This enabled the doctor to place the real-life plate in perfect overlap with the model.

The operation, the success of which was announced in early January, lasted 1.5 hours, and the patient was able to return home within a few days.

“The innovative technology utilizing a 3D printer and augmented reality resulted in both a particularly accurate execution of the operation and a significant reduction in time,” said Galilee Medical Center’s Professor Samer Srouji, who led the surgery, in a statement.

“This technology will contribute to improved clinical outcomes and reduce repeated imaging and surgeries. We feel great pride to be at the forefront of and lead in this global technology,” he said.

Doctors Use AR and 3D Tech in Eye-Socket Surgery First appeared first on ISRAEL21c.

(Edited by Carlin Becker and David Martosko)