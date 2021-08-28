Doja Cat To Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

WASHINGTON — American singer-songwriter Doja Cat will serve as the host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 25-year-old rapper announced the news on her Instagram account.

“I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow,” she wrote alongside the post.

It will be the singer’s first hosting gig at an awards show, but not her first trip to the Video Music Awards, as in 2020, she performed a medley of “Say So” and “Like That” on the telecast. She also won the Moon Person for the best new artist in 2020.

Doja Cat was previously announced as a performer at the show and is up for five awards, including the coveted artist of the year and video of the year for her song “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, as per reports.

The track, which was recently ranked second in music streaming platform Spotify’s U.S. top 5 songs of summer, will go up against Lil Nas X’s video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” DJ Khaled and Drake’s video for “POPSTAR” featuring Justin Bieber, “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.”

In the artist of the year category, she’s up against Ariana Grande, Bieber, Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

Doja Cat is also nominated for best collaboration, best art direction, and best visual effects.

Previous MTV Video Music Awards hosts include Keke Palmer, Sebastian Maniscalco, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus.

Separately, as for the performers in the event, MTV announced that singer Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo, Lorde, Lil Nas X, and Camila Cabello will be some of the singers at the 2021 Video Music Awards.

Reportedly, Kelly will perform his song “Papercuts,” publicly for the first time ever. He released this single, which belongs to his upcoming album “Born With Horns,” on Aug. 12, 2021.

As for the show, the organizers are yet to announce a plan for the audience.

In 2020, the Video Music Awards were showcased in a pre-taped, studio-set format after having to cancel its initial Barclays Centre location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Video Music Awards will be executively produced by Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, whereas Barb Bialkowski will serve as the co-executive producer. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal will be the executive charge of production; Lisa Lauricella will be the music talent executive, and Wendy Plaut will be the executive in charge of celebrity talent.

All 14 gender-neutral categories are available for the fans to vote for the musicians of their choice at vma.mtv.com through Sept. 3, 2021.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New York City on Sept. 12, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil