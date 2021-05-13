Dominic Ongwen’s 25-Years Jail Term By The ICC “Unfair”: Northern Ugandans

KAMPALA, Uganda — Residents of northern Uganda have termed “unfair,” a 25-year jail term handed down to the former Lord’s Resistance Army commander Dominic Ongwen by the International Criminal Court on May 6.

In February this year, the International Criminal Court, based at The Hague, Netherlands, found the former child soldier guilty of 61 out of 70 counts, including murders, rape, child abduction, assaults, and sexual enslavement.

However, some residents of northern Uganda, which bore the brunt of the activities of the Lord’s Resistance Army, feel that Ongwen’s 25-year jail term is excessive and will not add to the victims’ healing.

Yet others felt that the jail term is too lenient and that the man known as “White Ant” within the Lord’s Resistance Army circles deserved nothing but the death sentence.

David Matsanga, the former Lord’s Resistance Army chief negotiator during the Juba peace talks between 2006 and 2008 in Juba, South Sudan, told Zenger News that the sentence lacked fairness since the International Criminal Court did not adequately investigate the case from the start.

“There is no fairness in the sentence,” said Matsanga. “I wonder why the International Criminal Court indicted only one party, and yet there were two parties involved in the war in northern Uganda. Where is the government? Why are the people involved not indicted?”

Formed in 1987, the Lord’s Resistance Army is a rebel movement based in northern Uganda aimed at ousting the government of President Yoweri Museveni and governing Uganda through the Biblical Ten Commandments.

The three-decades-long conflict has claimed more than 100,000 lives and seen the abduction of more than 60,000 children. During that period, the war has spread to neighboring countries, such as Chad, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic.

In October 2005, the International Criminal Court issued warrants of arrest for Ongwen and four other senior leaders of the Lord’s Resistance Army for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Uganda since July 2002.

Others indicted by the Dutch-based court are the Lord’s Resistance Army leader Joseph Kony, Vincent Otti, Okot Odhiambo, and Raska Lukwiya.