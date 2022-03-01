Don’t Miss Upcoming Community Resource and Employment Fair for Rochester’s Youth

Staff Report
More than 40 businesses, recruiters and community agencies will provide information about available employment opportunities and community resources at the City of Rochester Youth Community Resource/Employment Fair, 1–4 p.m., Saturday, March 5 at Monroe Community College Downtown Campus, 321 State Street.
This event is designed for youth ages 14-25 to learn about employment opportunities and relevant community resources. Parents, guardians and mentors are encouraged to attend with their youth.
Participating agencies include:
Action for a Better Community (ABC); Amazon; Monroe Community College; AMR; Biz Kids; CASH Empire Justice Center; CDS Life Transitions; Charles Settlement House; City of Rochester; City of Rochester Youth Employment Services; Common Ground Health; Community Place of Greater Rochester; CooperVision; Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield; Flower City AmeriCorps; Foodlink; Goodwill of the Finger Lakes; Gorbel; Home Leasing; Instacart; International Paper; Isaac Heating; Monroe County; Monroe County Board of Elections; My Brother’s Keeper program; New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities; New York State Police; Regional Transit Service; Rochester City School District; Rochester Public Library; Rochester Technology & Manufacturing Association (RTMA); RochesterWorks!; Spectrum; Summer of Opportunity Program; The Arc of Monroe; Tops Market; UniCon Rochester; Web Seal, Inc.; and Wegmans.
