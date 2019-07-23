Don’t Take Trump’s Bait!

By: Dr. E. Faye Williams

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – If you truly want to make America great, you must turn down Trump’s help to divide us. We were working toward being a better America for all before Trump became President. America was never her greatest for our Native American brothers and sisters, nor for much of America’s diverse population. It’s necessary to remember how people like Trump came to be in charge of this country—mostly on the backs of Black people, then misusing brown people and yellow people.

You must think about how America treated Black people by enslaving our ancestors, then constantly telling us to get over it and love America without question. It’s not that easy when our ancestors have been robbed, killed, beaten, cheated, lied to, and we’re still too often pushed back when we try to rise up to enjoy what America professes to be. So many like Trump have made it clear that every time we begin to enjoy a little bit of America the Beautiful, there’s somebody like Trump wanting to send us back to someplace most of us have never been.

I want to thank Speaker Nancy Pelosi for turning down Trump’s help to criticize her Party members while they are having a family dispute about the pace of change for those of us for whom America has a long way to go to give meaning to the words “justice for all.” She made a mistake in her response to young women who refused to be silenced. Caught off guard, she took the bait, but these young women reminded all of us what Democrats stand for. It’s fair to ask Party members not to publicize Party differences—but Party differences are not Trump’s business. So, Democrats, don’t take the bait.

Who is Trump to tell Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came? Three of the women were born in the country he’s trying his best to make a crime-infested country! Yes, Congresswoman Omar, came to this country as a refugee when she was just 17, became naturalized, and became a far more productive citizen than Trump has ever been. She has done pretty well through all of her challenges. She’s achieved what many who’re born here haven’t come close to achieving with better opportunities.

Isn’t there anyone who can teach him a few facts to use when trying to criticize others? With the resources he claims he has, he should’ve learned something about American History. Somebody must’ve told him the Wright Brothers didn’t give us airplanes that fly until 1903. Before that, we had no need for airports! He should’ve learned proper English and a little about the laws of our country. I’m tired of hearing, “No one is above the law” when Trump thrives on living high above our laws. He constantly stirs up the worst behavior in others. God bless those who resist Trump’s racism.

Who else could get away with at least 10 charges of obstruction, allegedly raping many women, praising enemies of our nation, having a vulgar mouth, violates basic human rights, telling over 10,000 lies in office, having no respect for anyone who doesn’t bow down to and defend his bad behavior?

Speaker Pelosi is right in saying, “When …Trump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power.”

The four lawmakers who fired back at Trump in a press conference were brilliant. They’re obviously the grown-ups representing American values.