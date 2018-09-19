Dr. Armand Hall Hired as New Director of ROCmusic

By Staff –

ROCmusic, an arts-outreach program for children, has a new leader.

Dr. Armand Hall has been hired as its new Director, effective September 10.

Dr. Hall relocated from the Memphis area where he was Associate Director of Bands and Coordinator of Instrumental Music Education at the University of Memphis.

“I am ecstatic to be selected to lead the ROCmusic program, a significant conduit between our community and our culturally-rich city,” Hall said. “The institutional support for our program is unparalleled, which speaks volumes about our community partners. I look forward to strengthening and increasing opportunities and access to music for Rochester students and their families. Our team will continue to build a program that represents the city of Rochester; one of which the community is proud.”

The ROCmusic program was established in 2012 and aims at engages children and their families in the experience of making and appreciating classical music. The program was created through a partnership between several Rochester area institutions including:

The Hochstein School, Eastman School of Music (University of Rochester), Eastman Community Music School, Gateways Music Festival, City of Rochester, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Rochester City School District.

“ROCmusic is one of the most unique programs available to children residing in the City of Rochester,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. “To have Dr. Hall at the helm of this incredible program means that not only will so many of our children continue to receive impeccable classical music education, tuition free, but that the program will continue to grow and thrive.”

Hall earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Michigan, and a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Wind Conducting from Michigan State University.

ROCmusic offers tuition-free classical music instruction and instrument lessons to students in grades 1-12 who reside in the city of Rochester, NY. For more information please visit: https://www.esm.rochester.edu/rocmusic/