Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna to be Inaugurated MCC’s 6th President

Commitment to students, educational access and excellence, civic engagement, and inclusion and collaboration is reflected in inaugural program

In the Community: Monroe Community College

Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, Ph.D., president of Monroe Community College. File photo.

DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, Ph.D., will be inaugurated as Monroe Community College’s sixth president at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in a formal ceremony reflecting the theme “Transforming Together!” in the Samuel J. Stabins Physical Education Complex on the college’s Brighton Campus.

Since assuming the MCC presidency in May 2021, President Burt-Nanna has dedicated her initial efforts toward ensuring MCC’s mission-centric work focuses on five priorities while setting in motion the development of the college’s new five-year strategic plan. She has prioritized efforts that promote equity, education, and economic development to create a better Rochester.

“For six decades, MCC has fulfilled its mission of access for all, maintaining an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said President Burt-Nanna, who is the first president of color at MCC.

In less than a year, President Burt-Nanna has strategically formed collaborative partnerships with educators, employers and community leaders to transform lives and create opportunities through public higher education.

“We will elevate this focus in the years ahead to ensure we leave no one and no ZIP code behind in our commitment to improving the quality of life across our region.”

Burt-Nanna has convened an Educational Partners Summit in collaboration with the local academia community toward creating a college-going culture in the region, reinforced MCC’s position as a leader in innovation and excellence through the newly launched Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center, and established the college’s partnership with Major League Soccer’s Next Pro League to open doors for MCC students and others to pursue internships and gain experience and have access to a professional sports experience.

She has also moved quickly to align MCC more effectively with area workforce and economic development needs, serving as a New York gubernatorial appointee on the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council’s Executive Committee and co-chairing the council’s Workforce Development Work Group. Her testimonies in front of four New York State Assembly committees and the Monroe County Legislature have resulted in increased funding support.

Her leadership has been instrumental in the college’s instituting a $15 per hour minimum wage for employees; the college’s selection to participate in the national Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative aimed at addressing systemic inequities in higher education; and the launch of Middle Management Meetings at MCC to promote leadership development and diversity within its community.

Before assuming the MCC presidency, President Burt-Nanna served as vice president of Student and Academic Affairs for South Central College in Minnesota. She has more than two decades of higher education leadership experience, having served in college and university system roles as faculty, department chair, dean, system department coordinator, vice president and senior academic and student affairs officer. A native of Muskegon Heights, Michigan, she holds doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees, all from Western Michigan University.

Among the dignitaries scheduled to speak are Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

Her full bio is available on MCC’s website at https://www.monroecc.edu/.