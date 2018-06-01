Dr. Janice Harbin: Facing the Journey With Jordan Health Center

By Tracie Issac –

(Editor’s note: This interview was conducted before Jordan Health Center employees, represented by 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, recently announced they’ve accepted a federal mediator’s proposal to re-negotiate employee contracts, following months-long negotiations with the center. Jordan Health officials still have yet to respond to the proposal.)

The Jordan Health Center was one of the first community health service providers in America.

And, the purpose of a community-based health service center was to be close to the people who needed quality health care, in order to redirect this population from the emergency room, to a full service, family and individual-needs based center.

This concept was birthed over 100 years ago, beginning with Dr. Anthony L. Jordan’s legacy as a neighborhood doctor, who became the namesake of the health care edifice that was erected in 1973.

The Minority Reporter recently had an opportunity to speak with Dr. Janice Harbin, CEO of the Jordan Health Center, and Harbin has shared her insights regarding the future of the health services organization, its recent challenges with union employees, and its continued journey ahead.

Minority Reporter: Hi Dr. Harbin, please share what’s on your mind.

Dr. Harbin: Realizing that this is our 50th year, we are planning to look at how we solidify our foundation for the next 50 years.

I always say “Not under my watch are we going under. Not under my watch will we be anything but independent.” Because I think that being independent serves our community. First of all, we come out of this community. We understand our patients, neighborhoods and families, and know a lot of the issues they struggle with, which at times are no fault of their own.

Recently, I have been reflecting on the next 50 years. How do we get there? I want us to be a strong army to face the next 50 years. Unlike before, there a lot of things against just serving the community. There are a lot of mentalities that feel we are doing people a favor, as opposed to the thought that people are entitled to health care of the highest quality. That is not a favor. As a human being, at the very least that is what people are entitled to. The journey continues, and I keep smiling and keep going.

Minority Reporter: Does Jordan Health provide a bridge to connect people who do not have premium health insurance to services that someone with a top-shelf premium plan and income would receive?

Dr. Harbin: The beautiful thing about Jordan Health is that those who have that special health care card that allows them to go anywhere for health services, but they choose to come to Jordan; they realize that you really don’t get better care than at Jordan. We have wonderful collaborations and partnerships to provide our patients with any special care required. We have the relationships, and provide a warm hand-off, and follow up to ensure our patients are receiving excellent care.

Here’s an example of an individual who had a health plan and selected providers. It just so happened that she broke a tooth, but she could not pay the cost outlined in her plan for the tooth repair, and was not treated for over a month.

I suggested that she could visit a Jordan Health Center, and become a patient and obtain assistance for the dental service she needed.

This woman followed my suggestion, and was able to receive the service she needed through a Jordan Health Center.

She came to visit me with a big smile, showing me that the tooth had been repaired. She talked about how nice the people were, the quality, and how clean the center was.

I said, “What kind of center did you think we were? Cleanliness is a requirement.”

People are surprised to see state of the art equipment.

We choose to deliver health care of the highest quality.

Now, do we have all of the bells and whistles that you may find at some other fancy centers?

Not yet, but we are trying to get there.

We have a $3.3 million expansion currently going on.

We don’t have billions of dollars that other systems have, but we do have billions of dollars worth of love, concern and commitment that we give.

Minority Reporter: Can you address the issue that pay increases were received by senior management, but not received by lower clinicians and other support employees who felt they were due pay increases?

Dr. Harbin: I would say, first of all, that this issue is a falsehood. I came in the front door of Jordan Health over six years ago as a dentist. A week later, I was their interim dental director, and maybe two to three months after that, I was the dental director and chief executive officer, where I identified Dr. Mary Miller to become our chief dental officer.

We have done two significant increases for our clinicians, because we were not competitive with our clinicians. One of the people who may have been on the list for increases was our chief financial officer.

When you look on the grid, and at the range of community health centers, that person’s pay level was not even on the chart, not even at 0% on the chart. He may even currently be in the 10th percentile.

When you look at the mere fact that myself, my chief medical officer, and chief dental officer are revenue generating providers, that is not the norm in a community health center.

Most officers like us, across the country, are basically administrators. I generate revenue for the center, and even with the revenue I generate that offsets my salary, I am still underpaid by most other systems.

If you compare what I get paid with other health community centers across the country, I am still under the norm.

You don’t go into community health for the money.

Otherwise, 39 years ago I would have gotten out of community health.

Over the years, my patients would say ‘Why don’t you open up a private office?’

I would say to them, “I am giving this to you for free.”

They would respond that they would get additional patients who have insurance to be patients.

I would respond, “Why don’t you bring those clients here to Jordan Health where I am.”

This is a calling for me, a ministry, and the scenario that many think is that we are doing it for ourselves.

Right now, my chief operating officer may be working three jobs, both as the compliance officer and operating officer, and every other officer in between.

We try to keep our administrative costs down to the 15 percent that the state of New York is counting as being good stewards of the incoming money.

Our audits have been clean, and we have been good stewards of our money.

No matter what other people say things to be, the truth is still the truth.

I am comfortable that our audits are clean, and I have made sacrifices to move closer to the goal post.

Unfortunately, we are dealing with two major health systems.

Every time we get closer to the goal post, they move the goal post.

I am proud to say that our clinicians stay at Jordan Health, and not because of the money we provide for them, but because their hearts are to serve and their sentiments are that this is the population that I want to serve.

Minority Reporter: So what is going on with your budget?

Dr. Harbin: This has been a deficit year. Major grants went away. I could have made the decision to cut staff, but I made the decision that, if indeed we are going to go from good to great, if we can figure out all the processes that we need to do; we need to build a solid foundation, and to determine what is the good mix of staff support and clinicians to serve our patients.

This is the year. I was grateful that the board trusted me enough to say, ‘This year, show me what you have.’

This is the year we have made some major changes so that we can increase the number of patients that we receive – which means more patients through our doors and service.

We control that revenue. I can’t control the grants. I can’t control that in Washington, they are talking about entitlements, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security which represents 80 percent of our population.

If you want to attack entitlement, what does that do to our bottom line?

The only way we can improve our numbers is to control how we provide the services, so that we can maximize getting people in the door, out of the door and let them receive all of the services they need to receive.

That’s what we call team-based care, having the social worker, financial counselor, behavioral health navigator, dietician, and even a PhD Pharmacologist.

If a patient is on 20 pills or more, that is a hard pill to swallow.

But, if you are working with a clinician and a team, we can ask, “How do we get that patient’s medication reduced, and get the right combination to make their health better, and better for compliance?”

Those are the types of things that we don’t get paid for, and this is my transitional year to try and figure it out.

For those naysayers, I invite them to be a “friend of Jordan,” and to help us get through this transition – help us to get toward a solid foundation, so that we can move toward the next 50 years.

We hire from this community, and it serves this community for Jordan to be here strong.

I am hoping that we can do this together, and we can resolve the gaps in order to move forward to bigger and better things.

Minority Reporter: Do you have a vision for when Jordan will be able to increase staff compensations, and when will that be?

Dr. Harbin: We have put that on the table from the very beginning. We understand the cost of living, and that it costs people to live. We have been very fair. A few years ago, when the state was doing a survey, and asked how would $15 per hour affect your organization, I know some of my real brothers and sisters stated that would put us out of business. That is not the case for Jordan, because, very quickly, many of our staff are hitting that $15 per hour or more rate. If they are at that rate in a short period of six months to a year, they will cross that threshold.

We stated that, in this transition year, whatever you would have received this year we will add to Jan.1. We have never deviated from that, and never deviated from the fact that one-fourth of my workforce is union.

This is a family, I can’t just look at the one-fourth. Whatever I do, I must look at the whole.

We are all in this together.

The decision I made, to put an offer on the table, was to give us this year of 2018, and we shared that whatever was put on the table in 2018, we are going to add that to January of 2019, so you don’t feel like you are so much behind the eight ball.

I felt that was a better decision than to say I need a break-even budget.

You can’t build, have grants cut, and not get rid of something unless you have faith.

This is my year of faith, by saying I want to hold on to the staff, I want to educate, and get us prepared so that, when patients pick up that phone, they feel like they are calling a major system.

And, when they come through the doors, and they see our friendly faces, they know that we are on top of our game.

That is an investment, and this is a year of investment which I think is more critical to our sustainability, versus an artificial percentage increase, and hope that things work out. I had to say let us take the money we do have, and invest in “us,” so that we are ready for the future.

I don’t know if that makes sense to others, but that is where it is.

Minority Reporter: What about the issue of the employee who stated that she was terminated as retaliation for reporting fraudulent activity?

Dr. Harbin: That is not true. Ms. Ferry was fired, and I am the one that terminated her. She reported to me, and was fired for just cause. It was no doubt that it was for just cause, and that her claim that she made was proven to be false. If you bring something to me regarding any location, I have an open-door policy, and I will tell anyone if you bring something to my attention. I now must address it. I won’t respond and say, “Ok, you let me know that but don’t talk about it.”

Once I am aware that there is a concern, I must investigate the matter.

At the end of the day, I have to be at peace. I must ask, is there any foundation to the matter?

There was absolutely no foundation to her claim.

That was totally separate from why she was terminated, which was for just cause.

The paperwork which she received indicated why she was separated, and I gather she waited two years, and responded just before she could not make any claim, which is why she decided to bring this matter up. If you read the claim, she is not stating what happened, she is just stating that she was terminated because she said something.

That was not the case, and I would not hesitate to terminate in that situation again.

I was raised to believe that right is right, and that right doesn’t wrong anybody. She is no longer with this organization, and that is where she should be – no longer with this organization.

Minority Reporter: Where do you feel the status of the strike is at this point:

Dr. Harbin: We have put a truly fair offer on the table. I think I have been very clear about where we are as an organization. This is our transition period, and we have made it clear that we are in the healthcare business. I kind of heard some things floating around.

Why would people not have health care? We have continued to make our payments to the national benefit fund, as if everything is in place, because we believe that people should have health care.

I guess it is in the court of 1199. I think 1199 has to make a decision that, if they truly want to be a partner with Jordan, they need to help see us through, or at least build a foundation to see us through the next 50 years.

This is not a game for me. I’ve been in public health for 39 years. This is the community that I have always worked with. When I was in Detroit, the community there is no different than the community on Hudson Ave. and Holland St., or where I grew up.

It is a no-win situation.

I am hopeful that 1199 takes us at our word that we are trying to be sustainable, and to move forward with a solid team that we continue to invest in.

We have wonderful employees, and I respect every single one of their rights to voice their opinion, or voice their concerns, such as ‘What about me? Did you forget about me?’

I try consistently to say that I have never forgotten about you, with the actions that I am taking to make sure you are not forgotten.

I’ll be 65, and most of my employees will be here long after I am dead. My mission is that Jordan Health will be alive and strong.

The employees play a role in Jordan being here, and I thank them every day for what they do.

I am a dentist, and if you ask me to put the patient in the chair, put the napkin around the neck, drill them, fill them, and then go and clean the instruments, I could, but I might be slow in doing all of that.

I appreciate my assistants, and know that we are a team, and we are most efficient when we work together.

So, none of this is a reflection of disrespect. It is a reflection of sustainability, and what makes good fiscal sense. Otherwise, what about tomorrow? If am only worried about today, then what happens if tomorrow actually comes?

Minority Reporter: What are some of the achievements Jordan Health has accomplished over the years?

Dr. Harbin: Number one, I think it’s an achievement that we are still in this community after 50 years as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). We are one of the first five FQHC’s in the nation, and we stand today with 1,200 centers like Jordan serving 27 million people.

When you look at our roots, and the fact that we came out of the Rochester Neighborhood Health Center, that’s another 20 years of being in this community.

When you look at our foundation, from Baden Street Settlement, we are going back over 100 years.

Each time, our achievements have been based on what efforts enhance the health care of that community, whether our name was Baden Street, or Rochester Neighborhood Health, Anthony L. Jordan, or now Jordan Health.

That is a big accomplishment – that we sit ten centers strong, serving two counties that, besides the two major health systems in 13 counties, Jordan is number three as far as service to unique patients.

We understand the social determinates of health, we understood the situation before the definition, or before “the social determinates of health” buzz word.

We understood that we have to treat the entire person.

This is what I love about coming to Rochester, because, in Michigan, I used to constantly say, “The mouth really is part of the body. Everything you cut is cut from adult dental. Do your anatomy.”

The mouth is really a part of the body, and New York gets that. We look at the patient holistically. If we look at our Centering Pregnancy Program, we were the first in Monroe County to be nationally certified as a Centering Pregnancy Program.

I even kidded with a colleague who wanted me to know that they are also certified as a Centering Pregnancy Program.

I said, “I know, but we were the first.”

With our “Village Builders,” we connect with those from the Centering Pregnancy Program, and have “Village Visits” with families, regarding group health and wellness.

We have hundreds of Hepatis C-free patients, and the treatment is like $90,000 for three months of treatment.

We have testimony from a man who went out to the suburbs to a center where the people did not look like him because he felt he would get great treatment, but his health and liver were getting worse instead of better.

It was a family member who is a patient of Jordan who told the man, ‘You have nothing to lose, why don’t you come to Jordan?’

This man is now Hepatis C-free, and his liver is on the mend. He is now very active in our Consumer Advisory Council, because he has a testimony.

When it comes to having $90,000 for treatment, I would be hard-pressed to pay. And, I don’t even know if someone would loan me $90,000, and I have a pretty decent job.

Or, if someone asked me to loan them the money for three months, I would still be hard-pressed.

But, when you come to Jordan, we find the resources to try to make you healthy.

We try it, and we try to do it with dignity and respect. We are not doing you a favor, we are doing our jobs.

You are entitled to the same respect as if you went out to Pittsford. They should not treat you any better than we treat you here.

And, if you are not getting the treatment you deserve, then I need to know about it.

That is the one thing that will get me teed off, if we treat people like we are doing them a favor. It is our job. The people that are here, and the people we want to keep, are the people who love doing their jobs, and have a heart for what they do.

Health care is the hardest job that you could ever love, but it is a job worth loving.

It is great to be able to have services in the neighborhood like mammography, and you don’t have to have a prescription.

We have nurse practitioners and partnerships with URMC (University of Rochester Medical Center), and we will make sure the service gets paid, so it is not as if there’s no money no problem, no doctor no problem.

We have a lot of things to be proud of, like having an inner-city urgent care clinic, where we are connecting you with a clinician.

Truth be told, a lot of people who go there used to be our patients, and now we are reconnecting them to their health care.

Let’s get you to a point where we don’t have to send you to urgent care, and we can definitely keep you out of the Emergency Room.

I am just proud of my employees who go above and beyond, like a social worker who helps a client out of her pocket to help her client move into his or her apartment.

We want to provide integrated care. When you walk through the door at Jordan, no one knows what you have come to Jordan for, but you are in a health center that can connect you with your health team.

It’s a place where clinicians and providers are within the center. And, if a specialty is needed we may have that provider come in, and we want to keep the patient from having to travel elsewhere, and to stay within our center.

I believe that we have to do a better job at telling our story. We are looking to be a very connected voice in the community.

About JHC

Jordan Health is an independent FQHC, with Level III Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) designation through the National Committee on Quality Assurance. Jordan Health receives funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and is a network of outpatient primary care offices with providers who follow a panel of patients.

While independent, Jordan Health actively collaborates with the major hospital and healthcare systems in our operating area to provide a total safety net of healthcare services.

Jordan Health also has Federal Public Health Service (PHS) deemed status with respect to certain health or health-related claims, including medical malpractice claims, for itself and its covered individuals.

