Tuesday 29 November 2022
From Information to Understanding

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink Opens Saturday

Nov 27, 2022City News, Community, Featured News, Holiday, In the Community, LocalComments Off on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink Opens Saturday

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Please photo credit: Communications Bureau, City of Rochester, NY. Photo from https://www.cityofrochester. gov/skating/.

The City’s outdoor ice-skating rink at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St., will open for the 2022-2023 winter season on Saturday, November 26 and extend through March 12.

Regular open skate sessions are noon to 8:50 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. Individual admission fees are $5 for adults; $2 for youth 17 and under; and $14 maximum for families. The skate rental fee is $3; and the ice-bike rental fee is $10.

During the Roc Holiday Village event series, Dec. 2 through Dec. 23, the rink will operate under special hours with free admission and rentals sponsored by Wegmans. Roc Holiday Village skating hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The rink will be closed on the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, respectively.

For more information call 428-7541 or visit www.cityofrochester.gov/mlkparkicerink.

