Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink Opens Saturday

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Please photo credit: Communications Bureau, City of Rochester, NY. Photo from https://www.cityofrochester. gov/skating/.

The City’s outdoor ice-skating rink at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St., will open for the 2022-2023 winter season on Saturday, November 26 and extend through March 12.

Regular open skate sessions are noon to 8:50 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays. Individual admission fees are $5 for adults; $2 for youth 17 and under; and $14 maximum for families. The skate rental fee is $3; and the ice-bike rental fee is $10.

During the Roc Holiday Village event series, Dec. 2 through Dec. 23, the rink will operate under special hours with free admission and rentals sponsored by Wegmans. Roc Holiday Village skating hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The rink will be closed on the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, respectively.

For more information call 428-7541 or visit www.cityofrochester.gov/mlkparkicerink.