Early Voting Begins in Monroe County and NYS

By Tyronda James

tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net

Monroe County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz encourages early voting!

Early Voting has begun and the Monroe County Board of Elections wants to ensure that everyone is aware of the opportunities available for voters to cast their early ballots.

Beginning, Saturday, October 24, the polls will open at 12 different locations until November 1.

Monroe County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz pushes early voting, said the Board is thrilled about the number of excited voters ready to go to the early voting sites.

“There were so many options as far as days and times. A variety of locations throughout the county,” said Ortiz.

“We absolutely encourage everyone to get out. We want everyone to get in and get out, cast their vote as easily as possible.”

Early voting times are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday; Saturday, October 31, 2020 – 9 a.m. -3 p.m. and Sunday, November 1, 2020 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Early voting locations:

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604

Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580

The use of electronic ‘poll pads’ and what most are used to in terms of poll books are no longer, “everything is now iPad style,” said Ortiz.

They hired extra election workers, have additional tables and more than enough voting pads to make sure all goes as planned. “We want to make sure that we were prepared,” Ortiz noted.

“And so we have done our best to try to ensure that the site is as organized as possible so that we don’t get into a situation where there are too many in a crowd.”

The BOE encourages everyone to visit their website to verify registration and correct polling sites.

Ortiz said some polling sites were not confirmed and so it is important to understand that some sites may be different from voters initially received by mail. The BOE estimates that about 80,000 or so individuals will be receiving the letter of the site has changed. “We’ll have new letters coming to them (voters) in the mail in the next couple of days,” Ortiz said.

“For the most up-to-date information. I encourage everyone to please go to our website. Look yourself up, make sure you’re registered. Double-check your polling site.”

Though the BOE expects a large voter turn out, Ortiz said they have worked extremely hard and do not anticipate any challenges.

Ortiz touched on voter attire and said election laws deem wearing a candidate’s name, party affiliation, or any type of apparel that may say vote no or yes in regards to the type of ballot proposition is specifically outlined in terms of electioneering and is unacceptable.

Further information can be found at http://www.monroecounty.gov/elections