Early Voting Begins Saturday Oct 29th

Early Voting is among us!

General Election season is upon us and the Board of Elections wants to ensure that Monroe County voters are informed and prepared.

Early Voting commences Saturday, October 29th. Early voting lasts for 9 days through November 6th.

Any eligible voter in Monroe County may go to any of the 14 Early Voting locations.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting locations are as follows:

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

Boys and Girls Club – 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Sibley Square – 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

Norton Village Recreation Center – 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620 (ASL Interpreter at site)

St. Theodores Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

North Greece Rd. Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Henrietta Public Library – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 (ASL Interpreter at site)

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Penfield Dolomite Lodge – 1628 Jackson Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Sweden Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Library – 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

Any voter who would like to check their registration status or Election Day polling site can visit our voter app at https://www.monroecounty.gov/etc/voter/.