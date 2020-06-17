Early Voting Ends June 21; Absentee Ballots Still Being Mailed

Staff reports

The deadline has passed for submitting an application for an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary, but early in-person voting continues.

The Monroe County Board of Elections processed close to 60,000 applications and mailed out more than 100,000 ballots in the previous six weeks.

The board is encouraging voters who have not received their ballot within seven days of submitting their application to consider going to an early-voting polling site.

In-person voters are asked to wear a mask, stay physically distant from others and use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving the site. Each voter will check in separately for the presidential primary, state/local primary and special election in the 27th Congressional District.

Voters unable to get to early polling and still without an absentee ballot are able to cast their ballot at an Election Day site. A postcard was mailed to every eligible voter to identify their new location, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 23.

Voters who did receive the polling site postcard and call (585) 753-1550 to confirm their location. For more information about the elections or to vote in Monroe County, go to www2.monroecounty.gov/elections

The remaining times and dates for early voting are:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 17

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 18

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 19

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 21

Locations are: