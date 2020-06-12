Early Voting Starts June 13 Across Monroe County

Staff reports

File photo

In-person early voting starts June 13 for the June 23 primary election.

Here are the locations, followed by the schedule:

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, 57 St. Paul St., 2nd floor;

David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St.;

Arnett Branch Library, 310 Arnett Blvd.;

City of Rochester Water Department, 10 Felix St.;

SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Rd. Brighton;

North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 N. Greece Road, Greece; Marketplace Mall, North Entrance, 1 Miracle Mile Dr., Henrietta;

Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave.;

Dolomite Lodge at Veterans Memorial Park. 1628 Jackson Road, Penfield;

Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Perinton;

Lodge at Sweden Town Park, 4761 Redman Road, Sweden; and

Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive

The dates and times are:

June 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 16, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 18, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

June 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and

June 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters have three options in the upcoming primary election: absentee ballot, during the nine- day early voting period, or at the polls on June 23.

The Monroe County Board of Elections asks in-person voters to wear a mask, stay apart from others and hand sanitizer when entering and leaving polling places. In casting ballots for this election, each voter will check in separately for the presidential primary, state/local primary and special election for the 27th Congressional District.

Voters are encouraged to visit an early voting site so they can be included in the first Election Night results, which will be posted shortly after the polls close.

The deadline to return absentee applications is June 16. Absentee ballots may be returned by June 23 as a result of election law recently adopted. Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 23, the first year for expanded hours during the primary.

For more information about the election or to vote in Monroe County, go to https://www2.monroecounty.gov/elections.