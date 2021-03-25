East to Host Virtual Job Fair During Break Week

Staff reports

East High School has scheduled a virtual job fair for all young people during spring break, March 29-April 2.

Future Ready: Youth Workforce Readiness Series will help young people in particular with the hard and soft skills needed for success at work. The sessions also will connect youth with internship, employment and career opportunities.

The goal of the annual job fair is to help youth think about and prepare for entering the workforce, whether still in high school or after graduation. The job fair connects teens with local employers and professionals to learn about available opportunities.

All sessions will be held over Zoom and are at various times each day. Participants can register at sites.google.com/rcsd121.org/future-ready/home and see the offerings by clicking on “March sessions.”

The sessions will be recorded and posted, but real-time participation is encouraged.

Future Ready: Youth Workforce Readiness Series is a partnership of East Upper and Lower Schools, the city of Rochester, Connected Communities, Flower City AmeriCorps, Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative and RochesterWorks!