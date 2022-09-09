Eastman and RPO Jointly Present “Eastman Theatre Centennial Concert”

In the Community: Eastman School of Music and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

The Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), together present the Eastman Theatre Centennial Concert, held at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Saturday, September 24, at 8:00 p.m.

The concert will commemorate the stunning Eastman Theatre celebrating its centennial year, coinciding with Eastman School of Music’s official centennial, which immediately follows in 2023 with RPO’s own 100-year-celebration.

The concert program will feature the Eastman Philharmonia performing Don Juan, conducted by Neil Varon, and the RPO performing Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2, Romantic, conducted by Andreas Delfs.

In addition, Philharmonia and RPO will jointly perform Eastman alumnus Jeff Beal’s (‘85E) world premiere of The Cathedral, conducted by Beal himself.

Beal said he’s honored to compose and conduct the new work to ring in Eastman’s centennial, after having spent formative years performing there as a student. “The Eastman Theater is a magnificent and historic concert and gathering space,” said Beal.

Beal further describes his new piece, “The Cathedral will celebrate in sound the two orchestras who call the theater their home: the Rochester Philharmonic and the Eastman Philharmonia. As in a dialog between mentor and student, the two orchestras will be placed around the listener, and I hope will give us all attending, the thrilling experience of these two wonderful ensembles in a beloved space.”

“It is always important to give our students opportunities to perform new and exciting works, including Don Juan, and to experience performing alongside professional musicians such as the RPO is a special experience,” said Neil Varon, Professor of Conducting and Ensembles and conductor of the Eastman Philharmonia. Varon said it’s an honor to have Eastman Philharmonia perform with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, especially on a world-premiere work by Jeff Beal.

“We, at the RPO, are thrilled to partner with Eastman School of Music for this performance. We’re especially excited that composer Jeff Beal has written a new work that will focus the audience’s attention on the theatre itself,” says Curt Long, President and CEO of the RPO.

“We hope you’ll join us in celebration of this historic and beautiful space that’s been a part of Rochesterians’ lives for almost 100 years.”

