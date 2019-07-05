East’s Shaun Nelms Leads ROC the Future Convener Board

Shaun Nelms

Shaun Nelms, superintendent of East Upper and Lower Schools, has been named chairman of the convener board of ROC the Future.

Nelms replaces Ajamu Kitwana, ESL vice president/Director of Community Impact, whose term ended in June.

Nelms joined ROC the Future’s convener board as a member in 2016.

“Shaun’s background and leadership makes him the ideal leader for ROC the Future at this time, as we work to improve educational outcomes for Rochester’s students, from cradle to career,” said Jackie Campbell, ROC the Future Alliance director.

Nelms is the superintendent of the former East High School. As the Educational Partnership Organization superintendent for East, Nelms has been charged with creating a school reform model that can be replicated in urban settings throughout the United States.

In 2018, he was named the first William and Sheila Konar Director for the Center for Urban Education Success at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education. In this role, Dr. Nelms leads the center’s efforts to support the success of K-12 urban schools both locally and nationally through a combination of research, relationship building, and a commitment to pursue and share best practices.

A graduate of the University of Rochester, Nelms received his doctorate in K-12 school leadership and master’s in education. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY Fredonia. He holds New York state permanent certification as a school administrator and supervisor, and in school district leadership and New York state permanent teaching certification in social studies, 7-12 grade.